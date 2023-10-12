“It is with a heavy heart that I would like to inform you all that I will be stepping away from the South African national women’s team Banyana Banyana. My decision is a personal choice and rooted in my commitment to taking care of my mental wellbeing.
“I will continue to play football at club level with my love and passion for the game remaining unchanged. I am committed to improving and growing within my career for as long as possible and welcoming new opportunities that may lie ahead.
“I thank all my coaches and teammates who have been a part of my journey, you have all had a profound affect on my career and I am forever grateful for the support and guidance you have provided.
“To my fans and supporters, thank you for your unwavering support and for always rallying behind us as we took to the field, representing our country with pride and passion. Your encouragement and enthusiasm have meant the world to me.
“I wish the team all the best in their future endeavours, and I will continue to support them as a proud fan for now.”
Moodaly made her Banyana debut aged 16 in January 2011.
* A correction was made from the original version of this story, which initially stated Moodaly has "retired" from Banyana Banyana. In fact her statement says she is "stepping away" from the national team and TimesLIVE is informed the situation may not be permanent.
Robyn Moodaly steps away from Banyana to ‘take care of mental wellbeing’
Image: Robyn Moodaly/Twitter
Banyana Banyana attacking midfielder Robyn Moodaly has announced she is stepping away from the national team.
The 29-year-old was a key member of the squad that made history winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and reaching the second round of the 2023 World Cup in Australasia. She said one reason for her decision was because of her “commitment to taking care of my mental wellbeing”.
The skilful player who turned out for JVW in the Hollywoodbets Super League last season announced her decision to leave Banyana on her social media platforms. She suggested she has not ruled out a return to the side at some stage saying she “will continue to support them as a proud fan for now”.
“Today [Thursday] is a difficult day for me but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude,” she wrote.
“It is with a heavy heart that I would like to inform you all that I will be stepping away from the South African national women’s team Banyana Banyana. My decision is a personal choice and rooted in my commitment to taking care of my mental wellbeing.
“I will continue to play football at club level with my love and passion for the game remaining unchanged. I am committed to improving and growing within my career for as long as possible and welcoming new opportunities that may lie ahead.
“I thank all my coaches and teammates who have been a part of my journey, you have all had a profound affect on my career and I am forever grateful for the support and guidance you have provided.
“To my fans and supporters, thank you for your unwavering support and for always rallying behind us as we took to the field, representing our country with pride and passion. Your encouragement and enthusiasm have meant the world to me.
“I wish the team all the best in their future endeavours, and I will continue to support them as a proud fan for now.”
Moodaly made her Banyana debut aged 16 in January 2011.
* A correction was made from the original version of this story, which initially stated Moodaly has "retired" from Banyana Banyana. In fact her statement says she is "stepping away" from the national team and TimesLIVE is informed the situation may not be permanent.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos