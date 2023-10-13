“I would get upset because I could not do what he was doing because I was still very young. I was competing with him at the same time, but those were nice moments that we shared together.
He helped me a lot: Bafana star Mihlali Mayambela on his brother Mark
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Mihlali Mayambela’s face lights up when he talks about the profound impact his older brother Mark has had on his life.
The Bafana Bafana attacker was a youngster when his sibling thrilled South African football fans with his dazzling skills at Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces.
Mihlali, who plays for Aris Limassol in Cyprus, said he could not have made it if it wasn't for his brother, who looked after the family until he turned professional.
He was speaking as Bafana prepare to take on Eswatini at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Friday night as they continue preparations for World Cup qualifiers and next year’s Afcon.
“He had a big influence in my life. I remember while we were growing up, he used to tease me a lot with his dribbles,” said the 25-year-old.
Bafana Bafana attacker Mihlali Mayambela has only good things to say about his brother Mark.
“I would get upset because I could not do what he was doing because I was still very young. I was competing with him at the same time, but those were nice moments that we shared together.
“I spent a lot of time with him, actually more than any other member of the family, and he helped me a lot.
“Things that I learnt from him are what I saw happen to him because he is not a guy who talks a lot. I saw a lot of things happen to him and I learnt a lot from those things, and it is fair to say that without him there wouldn’t be Mihlali.”
Mark demonstrated he was a special player when he turned professional at Celtic, before moving on to Pirates, Black Aces, Djurgården (Sweden), Chippa United, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town, among others. But he didn't achieve his potential during his playing career, said Mihlali. “No, not even 50%. He didn’t reach his full potential and he knows this because I have told him, but maybe he will fulfil his potential as a coach.”
Mark's career was affected by off-field problems, but Mihlali said of him: “He is a strong character. He is the guy who had to look after the family and he did well in that regard. He played the father-figure role and that is the thing that you guys don’t know about him.
“That’s what I admire most about him because he took good care of many heads in the family during his career."
Mihlali said he wanted to go overseas to get out of the shadow of his famous brother, who was a better footballer.
“He had a better talent than me, that’s for sure, but maybe I had other strengths that he didn’t have and they worked for me. The main reason I left for overseas was that I wanted to be my own man.
“I wanted to do my own thing, learn from my mistakes and not to live in someone’s shadow. The move happened after the Bayhill tournament in Cape Town and it was a good step for me.”
Mihlali has been in Europe for about nine years, turning out for Djurgården and Brage in Sweden, Farense and Coimbra in Portugal, Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv in Israel and now Aris Limassol.
“What has kept me in Europe for this long is that I really wanted it. I knew there were going to be challenges, especially in my first year.
“It is not easy. You are far away from home, alone, and if you have a problem at training there is no one to talk to. You have to call home to share your challenges.
“Those are the types of challenges that you face, but the main thing that has kept me there for longer is that I wanted to achieve what I wanted to do.
“I wanted to go to Europe and I cannot just change that and come back home. I learnt a lot and not just as a football player, but as a human being,” he said, adding that wants to end his career in the PSL.
