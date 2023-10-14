Bafana Bafana camp has been rocked by the mysterious withdrawal of Orlando Pirates attacker Zakhele Lepasa.
TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that Lepasa, who came on as a second half substitute on Friday in their disappointing 0-0 draw against Eswatini at FNB Stadium when he replaced Njabulo Blom, will not be travelling with the team to Ivory Coast.
Bafana leaves for Abidjan on Saturday morning for their high-profile friendly match with star-studded Ivory Coast at the cauldron of the Félix Houphouët-Boigny which is expected to be a full house on Tuesday.
When the team left their Johannesburg hotel for the airport on Saturday morning, Lepasa went home and the exact details of his shock withdrawal from the national team are not clear.
Bafana rocked by mysterious withdrawal of Zakhele Lepasa ahead of friendly against Ivory Coast
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
It remains to be seen if this will come back to haunt him as coach Hugo Broos is at a crucial stage of preparations for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month against Benin and Rwanda and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January.
Broos will not be replacing Lepasa as he has enough attackers in the squad with the likes of Khanyisa Mayo, Mihlali Mayambela, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
