All Blacks lead way, giving Boks ‘the thought maybe they’ve got a chance’
Few will argue with former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad's succinct assessment of the events that unfolded at the Stade de France on Saturday night.
Ireland and New Zealand lit up the night in northern Paris in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal of enduring quality, comfortably this competition's most enthralling and exhilarating contest. Perhaps the best ever.
“One of the greatest clashes I have ever seen. Fantastic!” Skinstad gushed.
Ireland went into the clash as clear favourites but came undone against a team with institutional knowledge of how to navigate the Rugby World Cup's treacherous waters. Skinstad argues the Boks can draw inspiration from the way New Zealand rose to the challenge.
“I think it gives South Africa the thought that maybe they’ve got a chance. It’s a team that’s ranked above you, a team that’s playing better than you, but you are able to knock them over on the night.”
France will go into Sunday's clash carrying the hopes of a nation — the three-time losing finalists up against the three-time winners who are yet to lose a final.
France lost two finals in Auckland (1987, 2011) and one in Cardiff (1999). Their stock has never been higher but the thought of Sunday night's game (9pm) as possibly being their biggest ever in front of a home audience might bring a chill.
As defending champions the Boks know how to deal with expectation. They play with it every time they run out.
Form is at its most vulnerable when put to the furnace by pedigree as Ireland discovered on Saturday.
France will hope to stick to what has worked for them and dig deep against a team that will demand they lay it all out.
The hosts, though, have some street-fighting qualities. In the second row they have Cameron Woki who used to walk the hard streets of St Denis, where the Stade de France dominates the skyline.
“I expect a very tough, physical game against a second-row that has a lot of game time together. They're strong physically. In Marseille [last November], we were able to cope with their threat,” Skinstad said.
“This is a match with a lot at stake. We have to rise to the physical challenge of two locks who work well together [Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert] and have played a lot.”
Woki knows France will need to draw energy from the 80,000-strong crowd.
“We need it, we need the fans who push us on and who have always pushed us on,” he said. It's a boost for us. We're playing a World Cup in France. We'll need the crowd tomorrow [Sunday]. They will be our '16th man', pushing us on.”
France will bring the physicality, as flank Charles Ollivon assured on the eve of the game. Whether they will have the composure to unleash the stardust that so often sets them apart is another matter.
Their general and playmaking genius Antoine Dupont will return from his facial fracture. Will the scrumhalf carry the same potency, or will he simply shadow the effort of others in the front line?
Either way, France draw comfort from having their talisman. “We’re calm because Antoine’s back,” said hooker Peato Mauvaka.
While France may have to go places they have not gone before, the Springboks will go into the clash self-assured.
They have developed more layers to their game since they last met France. In their team selection it is clear that is what they want to expose France to. They have Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok behind a pack of forwards with Bongi Mbonambi the least experienced with 65 caps.
Having Duane Vermeulen at No 8 is as reassuring to the men on the field as those clad in green in the stands.
Equally comforting is the presence of Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard on the bench. The Boks will need cool, calm heads when the game is potentially in the balance at the death.
They may also come in handy if the match goes beyond extra time to a sudden death kicking contest.
