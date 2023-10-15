×

Sport

Farrell kicks England to narrow win over brave Fiji

By Nick Said - 15 October 2023
Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell of England celebrate victory at full-time after the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Fiji at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Captain Owen Farrell kicked 20 points to lead England to a gripping 30-24 World Cup quarterfinal victory over Fiji on Sunday as the Pacific Islanders threatened a huge upset but were ultimately beaten by more experienced opponents.

Centres Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant scored tries and Farrell was unerring with the boot, including a late drop-goal, as England led 21-10 at half time and looked in total control of the game for the first 60 minutes before holding off a stern Fijian challenge in the final quarter.

Fiji scored tries through No 8 Viliame Mata, prop Peni Ravai and flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu, and will rue three relatively simple shots at goal that were missed, and unforced errors that eased the pressure on England.

England reach their sixth World Cup semifinal and will go in search of a fifth final appearance when they meet hosts France or the Springboks in the last four, play later on Sunday in Paris (9pm).

Reuters

