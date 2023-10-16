Man United stock tumbles as Ratcliffe’s stake bid report dents buyout hopes

Shares of Manchester United fell as much as 23% on Monday after reports that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is looking to acquire only a 25% stake in the soccer club raised concerns that a buyout by Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani could be off the table.

The shares were last down 10.5% at $17.88 in pre-market trading. If losses hold, they could touch their lowest level in more than four months.

Ineos chair Jim Ratcliffe would pay over $1.5bn (R28.2bn) for the stake in Manchester United if his bid for the soccer club is accepted by the Glazer family that controls it, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Ratcliffe's bid puts the club valuation close to $6.5b, excluding net debt of more than $600m, the report said, topping a rival offer from Qatar's Jassim for 100% of the Premier League club.