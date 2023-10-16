With only a single point separating the losers from the winners, the Boks’ win was no walk in the park and Springboks supporters had to hold their breath right until the final whistle. Ramaphosa was seemingly no different from thousands of supporters.
“As a nation we are proud of the Springboks’ advance to the semifinals in a game that was an incredible athletic display, as well as a metaphor for our country,” he said after the game.
“We are indeed stronger together when we come together in our diversity, and we create opportunities for people to live their passion, fulfil their potential, and display their talents.
“We wish the Springboks the very best as they prepare for what we hope will be another unforgettable victory next week.”
WATCH | 'I expect to lift the trophy,' Ramaphosa tells Boks coach Nienaber
“I expect to lift the trophy,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber in a call hours before their gripping Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win against hosts France on Sunday.
Ramaphosa said he wanted a repeat of the Boks' victorious 2019 tournament in Japan.
The Boks beat the hosts 29-28 in a thriller at Stade de France in Paris.
Ramaphosa cleared his political diary to have a phone conversation with Nienaber hours before the game started. The president was upbeat about the Boks and told Nienaber he believed the SA side would make it to the final.
“I have already booked my ticket, I am coming to the final and I expect to lift the trophy when I come to Stade de France. The Webb Ellis trophy is for us to bring back to SA for the fourth time. It is ours,” a cheerful Ramaphosa said.
South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus could not contain his excitement after the Boks' win as he expressed gratitude to South Africans and wrote his “thank you” post on social media using different South African languages.
“Enkosi kakhulu [thank you so much] for all the support kuni our South African supporters. Baie dankie ons kon julle die heeltyd voel [thanks a lot, we could feel you the whole time],” Erasmus wrote.
English broadcaster Piers Morgan commented about the game, saying: “This is already the best game of rugby I’ve ever watched and it’s only 20 minutes in.”
Here are some other reactions from social media:
