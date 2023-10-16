If you fancy a surprise public holiday, then look no further than the Rugby World Cup.
During a live stream on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans were calling on him to make Monday a public holiday due to the stressful yet victorious rugby game against France on Sunday evening.
However, he said that would only be considered if the Springboks win the World Cup.
“South Africans are revelling in this incredible success that our boys have achieved in Paris. Many of them felt we should declare today [Monday] a public holiday and I declined, and I said we will consider that when we win the final — at which I will be present.”
Ramaphosa was speaking at the South African Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SA could have public holiday if Boks win World Cup: Ramaphosa
