Boks can’t ease off against England — Dlulane
Team must regroup and not be carried away by thrilling victory over France, says ex-SA flank
While the Springboks are in a state of euphoria after knocking out Rugby World Cup host France on Sunday, former SA flank Tim Dlulane says they must quickly hit the reset button...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.