The Hall of Fame said the “induction ceremony will, in a very special collaboration with leading South African hospitality and entertainment group Tsogo Sun, take place at an exclusive venue befitting the stature of this monumental occasion”.
Motaung would be honoured for his “unwavering dedication, profound impact and indelible mark on the sport” and “his major contribution as a world-class footballer, administrator and business leader”.
“His nomination for this prestigious award is a testament to his enduring commitment and ability to effect positive change in the lives of countless individuals through his remarkable work.”
Previous inductees include football great Jomo Sono, golf legend Gary Player, the 1995 and 2007 Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning teams and Bafana Bafana’s 1996 African Nations Cup-winning side.
“Distinguished guests, including luminaries from the worlds of sports, entertainment and government, will come together to pay tribute to Dr Motaung's unparalleled achievements at the induction.
“This gala event promises to be an unforgettable evening, honouring a man whose legacy has transcended sports and become an integral part of the nation's cultural fabric.”
Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung to be inducted into SA Hall of Fame
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs founder and chair Kaizer Motaung will be inducted into the South African Hall of Fame, the organisation said on Tuesday.
The former Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi playing legend — who founded Chiefs, the country's most supported football club, in 1970 — will join luminaries including former president Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu as an inductee.
In a statement the organisation said: “The South African Hall of Fame is set to honour the legendary Dr Kaizer Motaung on Thursday November 9.”
Hall of Fame chair Johnny Burger said: “Motaung, an iconic figure in South African sports history, has significantly shaped the landscape of football in the nation. As the visionary founder and chair of the renowned Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, his influence reaches far beyond the field.
“With this induction, his extraordinary contributions will be permanently enshrined in the annals of the South African Hall of Fame.”
