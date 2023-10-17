×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

IPL experience reason behind Proteas’ good start in World Cup — Ngam

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 17 October 2023

Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam believes that SA’s success in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India is due to the knowledge of subcontinent conditions gathered by  players and coaching staff in the  Indian Premier League...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
Spring Graduation 2023