IPL experience reason behind Proteas’ good start in World Cup — Ngam
Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam believes that SA’s success in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India is due to the knowledge of subcontinent conditions gathered by players and coaching staff in the Indian Premier League...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.