France were, in the fact, counterpunching after their superb hooker Peato Mauvaka scored in the corner and when the impeccable place-kicker Ramos placed the ball on the kicking tee there was the general expectation that he would slot another kick.
Kolbe, however, had other ideas. He had played with Ramos for six years at Toulouse and got to see the fullback's kicking routines on an almost daily basis.
Kolbe charged out of his goal area just as Ramos made his initial approach towards the ball.
The French fullback hit Kolbe's forearms, a sign of the speed at which the winger had made up the ground to the kicker.
“One tends to pick up cues of certain players and their processes when they kick,” Kolbe said. “I think it helped and I was by the book and by the law from being onside and behind the line.
“I just went out there, ran as fast as I could to try to block the kick and make him feel some pressure. I was hoping that they didn’t refer the kick, but I was sure that I was onside.”
That moment: How Boks’ Kolbe charged down Ramos’ conversion
Image: REUTERS/ GONZALO FUENTES
Chasing lost causes is the kind of pursuit that has helped set the Springboks apart.
Cheslin Kolbe's charge-down of Thomas Ramos' attempted conversion in South Africa's 29-28 win over France in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal was in itself not why the Springboks won. However it says something about a mindset that challenges actions that otherwise would remain routine.
France were, in the fact, counterpunching after their superb hooker Peato Mauvaka scored in the corner and when the impeccable place-kicker Ramos placed the ball on the kicking tee there was the general expectation that he would slot another kick.
Kolbe, however, had other ideas. He had played with Ramos for six years at Toulouse and got to see the fullback's kicking routines on an almost daily basis.
Kolbe charged out of his goal area just as Ramos made his initial approach towards the ball.
The French fullback hit Kolbe's forearms, a sign of the speed at which the winger had made up the ground to the kicker.
“One tends to pick up cues of certain players and their processes when they kick,” Kolbe said. “I think it helped and I was by the book and by the law from being onside and behind the line.
“I just went out there, ran as fast as I could to try to block the kick and make him feel some pressure. I was hoping that they didn’t refer the kick, but I was sure that I was onside.”
One of the Boks' heroes from the last World Cup explained the sense of responsibility he feels when putting on the Green and Gold.
“When you pull on the jersey and you get onto the field you want to leave everything out there and not have any regrets. It’s not about me, to be honest, and it’s wonderful that it came off but everything goes for the team.
“Certain players did certain things for the team and I was fortunate enough to be in a position to get the charge-down.
“It was in the defence, it was in the discipline in certain parts of the game and winning certain mini-battles. It was about us hunting together on defence and on attack while also being aware to options on the inside and the outside.
“A game like this is always about the opportunities and who makes the most of them. We got a few out there and we did quite well. We could’ve been better,” he added, suggesting there's more in the Boks' tank.
The two squandered points by Ramos came back to bite France at the death. They were the side who had the bulk of the possession but did not make meaningful impact in the second half.”
Boks can’t ease off against England — Dlulane
Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus reflected on a match in which the quest for new boundaries was actively pursued.
“It was two teams that tactically, physically and mentally tried to really push one another to the edge.
“Yes, a relief to beat a team that is so well coached, which afterwards I had a beer with and I must say the respect that he showed and the way he spoke to us afterwards was really humble and sincere.
“Yes we did enjoy it, with the afternoon off [on Monday] for the players. We do our work and tomorrow [Wednesday] morning we announce our team internally.”
The Boks are expected to publicly announce their line-up for Saturday's semifinal against England at Stade de France (kickoff 9pm) on Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos