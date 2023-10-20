Bernard Parker says his surgery was a success and he is planning to be back on the football field in future.
Parker, 37, posted a video on his Instagram account on Friday from his hospital bed where he gave an update on the surgery and thanked South Africans for their love.
The former Bafana Bafana international suffered a badly broken leg in an over-the-top challenge by Bongani Zungu during TS Galaxy’s 5-4 Carling Knockout penalty shoot-out win over Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Surgery was a success and thank you so much for the love and support, especially from my family, I love you guys. To Tim Sukazi, the TS Galaxy family, coaches and management, thank you for your support.
‘Surgery was a success,’ says Bernard Parker as he thanks people for their love and support
Sports reporter
Image: Instagram
Bernard Parker says his surgery was a success and he is planning to be back on the football field in future.
Parker, 37, posted a video on his Instagram account on Friday from his hospital bed where he gave an update on the surgery and thanked South Africans for their love.
The former Bafana Bafana international suffered a badly broken leg in an over-the-top challenge by Bongani Zungu during TS Galaxy’s 5-4 Carling Knockout penalty shoot-out win over Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Surgery was a success and thank you so much for the love and support, especially from my family, I love you guys. To Tim Sukazi, the TS Galaxy family, coaches and management, thank you for your support.
“My captain [Mlungisi Mbunjane], well done on a man-of-the-match performance and getting us into the next round as a team. Everybody who sent messages, especially the other soccer clubs, thanks so much.
“Our supporters, thanks so much for all the well-wishes and the love you showed me. I will see you guys on the field and God bless.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos