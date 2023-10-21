The signs are a little foreboding but the Boks are ready to play an all weather game whatever the conditions presented them.
Boks and England prepare for wet conditions
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Paris is cloaked in a blanket of cloud.
There is a distinct chill in the air and rain is forecast for much of the build-up to Saturday night's Rugby World Cup semifinal between South Africa and England at the Stade de France.
The signs are a little foreboding but the Boks are ready to play an all weather game whatever the conditions presented them.
A wet surface, it is widely predicted, will suit England as it will draw the Boks away from the threats they have developed out wide.
A match played at close quarters will keep them in the contest.
A forwards-based game would have made the introduction of the Bomb Squad a nice-to-have for the Springboks but with a five/three split on the bench they will have to apply pressure differently. They have on the bench tactical kickers in Faf de Klerk, Handré Pollard and Willie le Roux that will place a high premium on territory.
All Blacks coach Ian Foster had indicated he will watch the game eating pop corn but the conditions are unlikely to allow South Africa and England to deliver a box office encounter.
The game will however will throw up some tasty one-on-one battles. Eben Etzebeth going toe-to-toe with Maro Itoje in the second row will invite much scrutiny. Etzebeth in the build-up talked down suggestions of a rivalry.
At inside centre Damian de Allende and Manu Tuilagi are set for some thundering collisions, while at the back of the scrum Duane Vermeulen and Ben Earl will be required to keep their composure under trying conditions.
Both are gainline benders but Vermeulen's ability over the ball at the breakdown will be invaluable for the Boks.
It is a far more intriguing battle than what it might have been a month ago. Though the Boks are defending champions and have deployed their most experienced team ever, England have more caps in their line-up.
The winner of Saturday night's clash will come up against an All Blacks team that has been transformed during this RWC.
They comprehensively beat Argentina 44-6 in the first semifinal on Friday night to march into their fifth RWC final.
For man of the match Jordie Barrett the win comes as huge relief especially after the All Blacks were dumped from the previous RWC by England at the semifinal stage.
“It's so sweet. It's new territory for this group. We slipped at the semifinal hurdle four years ago. I am just so proud of this group.”
He was quick to remind however that the job is far from done. “We will have a very tough match regardless of who we have next week. It's another week, which we are so grateful for.”
The opportunity to play in a RWC final will be savoured by young and old in the All Blacks camp. “It's new territory for a lot of boys but there are also World Cup winners and World Cup finalists so we will call on their experience as much as we can. We are just going to enjoy the week as much as possible. It's special times,” said Barrett.
On that score even a seasoned bruiser like Ardie Savea is yet to play in the game's showpiece match.
“I have never been in a World Cup final before. I am extremely grateful but I am tired, knackered. I will enjoy tonight and reflect tomorrow and get back on it, and really enjoy and embrace the week that’s coming.”
