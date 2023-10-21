Boks somehow turn lost cause against England into World Cup final glory

It was quite a turnaround as the Boks were staring down the barrel just a few minutes earlier.

It was a tense and tantalising semifinal with the Boks turning things around late in the game thanks to a dominant scrum. Props Ox Nche and Vincent Koch proved their worth off the bench.

For most of the match, however, the Bok cause looked lost.

The wet ball was like the Webb Ellis Cup slipping from the defending champions' grasp.

It was England who came to grips with the greasy ball and the occasion. They, given the conditions, stood to profit more from applying a narrow focus and they did so with aplomb.

It was a night for high stakes and the high ball and it was England who rose to the occasion for the first hour. Fullback Freddie Steward, in for the nimble-footed Marcus Smith, took command of just about everything sent in his direction and the error-ridden Boks did not have enough variation in their game to put England under sustained pressure.

The pressure points they usually bring to bear on their opponents all short-circuited in the wet, except their scrum. It was only after the hour mark that the Boks turned the tide and they channelled their energy through the scrum, an area that again proved England's Achilles Heel.