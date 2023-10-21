×

Sport

England and Man Utd great Charlton dies aged 86

By Reuters - 21 October 2023
Statues of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford.
Image: REUTERS

England and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the club said in a statement.

