England and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the club said in a statement.
England and Man Utd great Charlton dies aged 86
Image: REUTERS
