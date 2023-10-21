×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final

By Reuters - 21 October 2023
Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard. File image
Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard. File image
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 on Saturday and set up a Rugby World Cup final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand.

The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England's kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman's try and Pollard's kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.

England relied on the boot of Owen Farrell, who kicked four penalties and a long-range drop goal, but their limits eventually showed.

They will meet Argentina next Friday in the third-place playoff at the Stade de France.

Boks and England prepare for wet conditions

Paris is cloaked in a blanket of cloud.
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’