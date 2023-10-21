Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 on Saturday and set up a Rugby World Cup final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand.
The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England's kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman's try and Pollard's kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.
England relied on the boot of Owen Farrell, who kicked four penalties and a long-range drop goal, but their limits eventually showed.
They will meet Argentina next Friday in the third-place playoff at the Stade de France.
Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 on Saturday and set up a Rugby World Cup final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand.
The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England's kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman's try and Pollard's kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.
England relied on the boot of Owen Farrell, who kicked four penalties and a long-range drop goal, but their limits eventually showed.
They will meet Argentina next Friday in the third-place playoff at the Stade de France.
Boks and England prepare for wet conditions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos