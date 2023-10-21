Proteas can still make semis after Netherlands loss says Prince
Cricket squad needs to put ‘choker’ reputation behind them
Despite their recent shocking loss to minnows Netherlands, former SA left-handed batter Ashwell Prince stills believes that the Proteas are capable of proceeding to the semifinal of the ICC World Cup in India. ..
