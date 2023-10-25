Banyana earn crucial 1-1 away draw with DRC in Olympic qualifier

Banyana Banyana managed a hard fought 1-1 draw with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during their Olympic qualifier at the Stade des Martyrs on Wednesday afternoon.

Banyana star striker Thembi Kgatlana got the all-important equaliser after 49 minutes after Grace Mfwamba gave the hosts the lead shortly before the break.

Desiree Ellis of South Africa will be the happier of the two coaches as Banyana scored the important away goal which may prove crucial when they meet again during the return leg at Orlando Stadium on Monday.

Ellis went with the strongest possible team that boasted experienced campaigners like Kaylin Swart, Fikile Magama, Kholosa Biyana Noxolo Cesane, Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia.

DRC were the first to settle and were rewarded for creating most of the chances five minutes from the break when Turkish-based striker Grâce Mfwamba got the better of Wendy Shongwe before beating Kylin Swart.