Willie le Roux reflects on semifinal post-match fracas against England

“That would be unbelievable. I was six years old in 1995 (the last time the teams faced each other in a Rugby World Cup final) and I can just remember my dad and mum screaming in the house and I couldn't understand exactly what was going on.

“But to be able to have a chance to play in the final against them would be amazing.”

While things got a little tetchy in the match against England, the Boks and the All Blacks have always had a healthy rivalry and tend to focus all their energy on the combat.

“There's always respect,” said Le Roux. “The rivalry goes back a long time. The games that have been played against each other, always it's hard fought and after the game you can see the guys, they gave it their all.

“It's just a hard battle out there, there are no friends when you are on the field.”

Le Roux, who is often credited for his well-honed positional sense when threats need to be snuffed out, will have to be on high alert if he makes it onto the field on Saturday.