“Manie really wants to play. He was disappointed. He became Richie Mo'unga for the team [as part of the opposition in training]. He knows that is the role that he is asked to play.
“He will know he made a difference in making us successful.
“Yes, you sulk, you go home and talk to your wife. You get over it and you move on. Maybe tomorrow you'll be the one starting. That is how we see it as a team because it is far bigger than us.”
It will come as cold comfort to Libbok that he on Thursday emerged as one of the nominees for World Rugby's breakout player of the year.
Pollard has been wearing his kicking boots since he returned to the squad. With a 60% chance of rain before kickoff and during the game he will be instrumental in getting the Boks to play in favourable areas.
Inside him Faf de Klerk, too, will lay in the boot. He will probably have to play the whole game.
“That doesn't change anything,” said De Klerk. “I'm used to playing 80 minutes. We've got Kwagga [Smith] at 9 as well. That doesn't bother me at all. I'm giving it my all from the start.”
Springbok team to face New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final:
Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.
Substitutes: Deon Fourie, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie le Roux.
For the highest peak, Boks opt for sure-footedness of most experienced
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Sport played on the highest peaks demands competitors deal with agony as they do with ecstasy.
Rewards can be rich but disappointment can be crushing.
Helping your team through the foothills and up the slopes only to be left behind at base camp before dawn of the final surge takes a special kind of mental fortitude, especially if that peak is the Rugby World Cup final.
There isn't place for all where the air and margin for error is thin. Half-backs Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk have been on those peaks and that played a significant part in them getting the nod to partner for a record-breaking 25th time against the All Blacks at Stade de France on Saturday.
The Springboks have opted to play New Zealand in the same way they did in London by selecting a bold and audacious bench that again features seven forwards and one back.
The last time they did so it resulted in a record 35-7 win in London on the eve of the World Cup. Willie le Roux is the only back on the bench, which means there is no room for half-backs Manie Libbok or Cobus Reinach, who started in the Boks' most recent knock-out matches.
“The team is not 15 and eight, it's 23,” insisted head coach Jacques Nienaber. “When you do a squad selection there is a lot that influences it. It's not a 10-minute discussion.”
Prop Trevor Nyakane, lock Jean Kleyn and loose forward Jasper Wiese will provide fresh legs off the bench.
Nienaber said the Boks had consistent performers and there is not a big gap between the selected players and those left out.
“Just think of André Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie and how good their performances were against the All Blacks [in London]. But now Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are putting in solid performances.”
He acknowledged there will be a strong sentiment that a five/three bench carries less risk, but was keen to point out all configurations are prone to the unforeseen.
“Even with a five/three if you lose two locks you have to prep one of the loose forwards as a lock,” said Nienaber, pointing out Richie Mo'unga played half-back when Aaron Smith went off for the All Blacks in the quarterfinals. “You mitigate risk by prepping other people for different circumstance.
“In our case it will be Cheslin [Kolbe],” he said about who will be a the backup scrumhalf. “He played sweeper in Sevens, which is the equivalent to scrumhalf. He's always the guy who is the standing if we get a yellow card. We've prepped him for the last few weeks.”
Having opted to go with a higher concentration of forwards, Pollard's ability to cover first and second receiver became a big consideration.
Nienaber does not believe Libbok's omission is a betrayal of the evolution the Boks have undergone with the Stormer at flyhalf.
“Not necessarily. Obviously Handré was injured. Manie is a brilliant rugby player. If we went with a five/three split he would have played. Unfortunately for him and for Cobus they are unlucky because of the tactics we want to employ.
“I don't think World Cup finals are the most spectacular affairs. Our last few games have been tight and this one will be tight. It is going to be a grind,” Nienaber explained.
Captain Siya Kolisi felt sufficiently moved by the question to have his say.
“Things happen. I get taken off, of course I'd love to play more but I know that at that time I can't give any more. The coaches can see I'm not so productive anymore, so decisions get made. It is not about me.
“Am I going to sulk for me or am I going to think about the bigger prize? When the team gets picked they don't just announce it but it gets explained. We've made peace with it.
“It is difficult. You will feel you've been here before being part of the World Cup but then don't get picked — 'all I have to do is hold bags'.
