Kaizer Chiefs sign former SuperSport defender

“I feel so pleased to sign because I always wanted to be part of the Glamour Boys,” Fleurs said. “There is a great bond here, it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware. This is the biggest club and I want to help us win things.

“We have been training well and I am used to the set-up. Results haven’t been going our way lately, but we will turn it around through hard work because there is great talent here and we will get it right.”

Chiefs' sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Fleurs has great technical abilities and he believes the player will fit into how the side wants to approach the game.

“Of course, being a youth international and having experienced the Olympics, plus having many PSL games under his belt, we believe his attributes will benefit the team,” Motaung said.

Chiefs kick off life without Ntseki when they travel to meet Golden Arrows in their DStv Premiership clash at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday (3.30pm).