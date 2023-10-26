Kaizer Chiefs sign former SuperSport defender
Kaizer Chiefs have signed former SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs.
The 23-year-old, who left Matsatsantsa on September 21, has penned a two-year deal at Naturena with an option for another season, Chiefs said.
The right-footed centreback has been training with Amakhosi for a few weeks under Molefi Ntseki, who parted ways as head coach with the Soweto giants on Monday.
Fleurs expressed his excitement at joining Chiefs and said he hopes to help them win trophies. Chiefs have gone eight seasons without silverware and have already been knocked out of two cup competitions this season: the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup.
“I feel so pleased to sign because I always wanted to be part of the Glamour Boys,” Fleurs said. “There is a great bond here, it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware. This is the biggest club and I want to help us win things.
“We have been training well and I am used to the set-up. Results haven’t been going our way lately, but we will turn it around through hard work because there is great talent here and we will get it right.”
Chiefs' sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Fleurs has great technical abilities and he believes the player will fit into how the side wants to approach the game.
“Of course, being a youth international and having experienced the Olympics, plus having many PSL games under his belt, we believe his attributes will benefit the team,” Motaung said.
Chiefs kick off life without Ntseki when they travel to meet Golden Arrows in their DStv Premiership clash at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday (3.30pm).