Then, with their World Cup hanging in the balance, through their quick bowlers, they stripped the game down to its basic most raw form. The fast bowlers bowled very fast - Haris Rauf clocked 154km/h, one bouncer at 150km/h struck Rassie van der Dussen on the head - they bowled short, asking the Proteas to come at them. South Africa obliged.
With this potent top six batting line-up that has quickly gained traction at this tournament, Pakistan reckoned their flames could burn out South Africa's fire. It made for a thoroughly absorbing contest.
Quinton de Kock, smashed four fours off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first over, including a top edge over the slip, and in the big left arm seamer’s next over pulled him to deep backward square leg. Temba Bavuma, who had played so calmly in compiling a run-a-ball 28, that included a spectacular lofted drive for four and a six over cow corner then pulled Mohammad Wasim to square leg.
Heinrich Klaasen, who wouldn’t have received as rousing a reception even in Centurion as he got here, smashed a 90m six, and then tried to repeat that, top-edging the ball to Usama Mir at third man.
Aiden Markram had engaged in his own macho battles with the Pakistan quicks, that included a frankly ludicrous upper-cut for six, with both feet off the ground.
He and David Miller, who cracked a 92m six off Usama Mir, had seemingly settled the Proteas’ run chase with their partnership of 70. But Pakistan held back Shaheen and he delivered a beauty that caught outside edge of Miller’s bat with Rizwan taking an easy catch behind the stumps.
Maharaj smacks the winning runs as Proteas survive tense affair against Pakistan
Image: REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
The Proteas got caught up in a machismo battle, by the masters of that kind of cricket and won - just.
Keshav Maharaj had waited and waited and waited some more.
He waited for Pakistan’s three quicks to finish their overs and then with the last man at the crease - fellow spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi - he pounced.
Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner, gave him the gift he’d waited for - a long hop angling down leg side, which Maharaj carefully pulled to the deep backward square leg boundary for four. A one-wicket win for the Proteas.
Maharaj thumped his chest, his face red, the sweat pouring off him. This was the moment that made all the sacrifice of recovering from that ruptured Achilles in March worthwhile. It was a typically heads-up composed performance, the reason he’d put himself through that arduous recovery process and the reason the Proteas selectors were so desperate to have him at this World Cup.
Pakistan’s target of 271, was not enough - but they nearly made it sufficient. They had pulled and swung their way there, gifting South Africa half of their wickets.
Then, with their World Cup hanging in the balance, through their quick bowlers, they stripped the game down to its basic most raw form. The fast bowlers bowled very fast - Haris Rauf clocked 154km/h, one bouncer at 150km/h struck Rassie van der Dussen on the head - they bowled short, asking the Proteas to come at them. South Africa obliged.
With this potent top six batting line-up that has quickly gained traction at this tournament, Pakistan reckoned their flames could burn out South Africa's fire. It made for a thoroughly absorbing contest.
Quinton de Kock, smashed four fours off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first over, including a top edge over the slip, and in the big left arm seamer’s next over pulled him to deep backward square leg. Temba Bavuma, who had played so calmly in compiling a run-a-ball 28, that included a spectacular lofted drive for four and a six over cow corner then pulled Mohammad Wasim to square leg.
Heinrich Klaasen, who wouldn’t have received as rousing a reception even in Centurion as he got here, smashed a 90m six, and then tried to repeat that, top-edging the ball to Usama Mir at third man.
Aiden Markram had engaged in his own macho battles with the Pakistan quicks, that included a frankly ludicrous upper-cut for six, with both feet off the ground.
He and David Miller, who cracked a 92m six off Usama Mir, had seemingly settled the Proteas’ run chase with their partnership of 70. But Pakistan held back Shaheen and he delivered a beauty that caught outside edge of Miller’s bat with Rizwan taking an easy catch behind the stumps.
Shamsi takes four as Proteas chase challenging target against Pakistan at World Cup
Still, with Markram having calmed himself, the Proteas were still in charge. Marco Jansen looked composed too, until hitting a straight six off Rauf got his juices going and he was flummoxed with a slower ball
Markram’s dismissal for 91, with South Africa still needing 21 to win, was the resultant of a shot - slicing a hard drive over point - that twice nearly led to his downfall earlier. The third time proved the charm for Usama.
It was heady stuff and one wondered why the Proteas allowed themselves to get caught up in such a frenzied chase.
Pakistan are masters of mayhem. Chaos suits them, no matter how much Mickey Arthur and even their skipper Babar Azam would like them to show greater control.
It was left to the tail to show the necessary calm. Maharaj’s patience and Lungi Ngidi’s guts got South Africa to within 11. Then came Shamsi, a slice for two, a couple of more extras and the Pakistani quicks were done.
Now came Maharaj’s moment. He didn’t miss. His seven not out off 21 balls contained just one four, but it was the most important four. The pain of those eight months in rehab, were made all the more worthwhile.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos