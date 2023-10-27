×

Sport

POLL | Will the Boks defend their title when they face off against All Blacks?

By Sports staff - 27 October 2023
The Springboks and the All Blacks have a history of rivalry. File photo.
Image: Reuters

South Africa, New Zealand and rugby fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath to see whether the Springboks can defend their title when they clash with longtime rivals the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announced the starting line-up for the game on Thursday. He made two changes to his team for the much-anticipated match, recalling the 2019 final half-back pairing of Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk to the run-on side. This makes them the most-capped 9 and 10 combination in Springbok history.

The two nations have won two-thirds of the nine RWCs played. That ratio will be higher come Saturday.

The Springboks and All Blacks have met 105 times, but Saturday is only the second time they will contest the right to hold aloft the Webb Ellis Cup.

