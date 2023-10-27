It was the latter who was the more assertive and Pakistan attacked the South African spinners, taking Maharaj for 12 in one over and following that with nine off Shamsi.
It was in that period that South Africa got ragged too. Shamsi bowled a couple of no-balls, while the bouncers were getting called for wides, and attempts at hiding the ball outside off stump gave the umpires more opportunities to stretch their arms.
Fortunately, Pakistan kept finding the fielders, which prevented a much bigger target for the Proteas to chase.
Saud went on to make 52, but was also disappointed when he became Shamsi’s third wicket, with a ball that spun and bounced catching the outside edge.
Shamsi, despite those extras, deserves praise, picking up 4/60, while Jansen finished with 3/43 and Coetzee, 2/42.
It is the second time South Africa will chase in the World Cup.
The previous occasion saw them lose to the Netherlands.
South Africa's record batting second in the past two years is poor. They’ve won just five of 12 matches batting second, with three of those coming on home soil.
Shamsi takes four as Proteas chase challenging target against Pakistan at World Cup
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Under the bright lights of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in this balmy eastern coastal city, the Proteas’ ability to chase will receive its latest examination with Pakistan setting them a target of 271.
It was a messy performance with the ball by a South African attack missing Kagiso Rabada, who was benched as a precautionary measure because of “lower back spasms”.
There were too many boundary balls on offer, with lines and lengths missed regularly, while the concession of 19 extras including four no-balls and 11 wides was too many for a side with play-off aspirations.
They did get a helping hand from Pakistan’s batters however, with the short ball accounting for three wickets, a wide half-volley getting opener Imam ul-Haq, while Babar Azam was a victim of cricketing theft.
The Chidambaram, while not packed to the rafters, produced a partisan atmosphere with Pakistan’s players receiving plenty support.
Proteas don’t have a batting blueprint, just read conditions really well: Markram
The toss went Babar’s way and he chose to bat, in very hot conditions, with the temperature gauges hitting 36°C.
The humidity was around 60%, which meant a difficult afternoon for the Proteas bowlers.
Bowlers were regularly rotated and when they were fielding, the support staff was on hand with drinks and ice bags to rub on their backs.
The pitch looked slow, and Bavuma said he would have batted first too, before adding he hoped it would skid on more under lights.
It certainly offered the spinners assistance.
Pakistan lost their first wicket in the fifth over when Abdullah Sahfique top-edged a hook straight to Lungi Ngidi at deep backward leg.
Marco Jansen got his second wicket with Imam swiping at that wide half-volley, giving Heinrich Klaasen, fielding at wide slip, an easy catch.
What can SA batting coach Duminy tell De Kock when he’s in such form? Not much
The key partnership between Babar and Mohammad Rizwan was worth just 38, with Rizwan, despite hitting four fours and a six, looking very unsettled, before attempting a wild hook against Coetzee that he edged behind to Quinton de Kock.
South Africa kept making regular breakthroughs, but the dismissal of Babar, was the crucial one.
Pakistan’s captain was looking very relaxed at the crease, clearly aiming to bat the majority of the innings.
However, having just got to 50, he was the victim of a cruel dismissal — attempting to sweep Tabraiz Shamsi, he didn’t look too bothered by South Africa's decision to review.
However, replays showed a feather-like scratch with the ball glancing the glove of his bottom hand, while De Kock’s catch saw the ball nestle between his wrists.
Babar was crestfallen and the South Africans understandably ecstatic though the celebrations had an element of sheepishness to them.
Pakistan got themselves back in the match with an 84-run sixth-wicket stand between the impressive Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan.
Proteas need to maintain intensity to overcome tricky Bangladesh: Markram
