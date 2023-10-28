Sure, the All Blacks had a bruiser against Ireland in the quarterfinals, but they are ferns dripping fresh morning dew compared with the embattled Boks, who have had skirmishes on and off the field.
World Cup braced for second superpower showdown
Ferocious battle looms as rugby’s arch-rivals chase William Webb Ellis trophy for record fourth title
Image: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
The Springboks and the All Blacks will have the last tango of this Rugby World Cup here on Saturday evening and kickoff cannot come soon enough.
The wait for the tournament's climax at the Stade de France has been interminable, not just because of the sheer duration of the tournament, but a finals week that had more twists and turns than Alpe d'Huez.
For old foes the Springboks and the All Blacks it is a potential date with destiny in their pursuit of a record fourth RWC title. The rugby gods have spoken, allowing the two best-ranked teams in the world to go toe-to-toe in a last dance like no other.
The Boks have had a couple of close brushes over the last two weekends. Their high-kicking can-can against France proved energy-sapping, while their late cavort with England said as much about their ability to troubleshoot as it did about their can-do spirit.
Given how they were dominated by England for large parts of the semifinal last week, the Boks may well have to overcome fatigue. Do they have enough left to lift the Webb Ellis Cup?
Sure, the All Blacks had a bruiser against Ireland in the quarterfinals, but they are ferns dripping fresh morning dew compared with the embattled Boks, who have had skirmishes on and off the field.
The Boks will have to dig deep and summon whatever they have left.
They did it two weekends in a row and can do so again, argued World Cup-winning captain John Smit, who is here as a television pundit.
“Against France, Victor [Matfield] and I walked down to the field with 20 minutes to go thinking it was done. Against England, it looked even more done. We said to each other with 20 to go we needed to go down to the field because the previous week when we did so things turned around.
“They found a way again in a game in which they were never in it. That is the sign of a championship group,” Smit said.
This week around France there has been a rash of fake bomb threats. The potency of the Bomb Squad in recent weeks, however, has been there for all to see.
In a week in which picking sides became a near obligation, the Boks named a team in which the bench is a throwback from their record win at Twickenham. A seven/one bench again, but fewer gasps this time.
The Bok bench, however, does not come sans risk, but it is a gamble they are prepared to accept.
Head coach Jacques Nienaber would have run the numbers involving the potential peril. He this week spoke a lot about mitigating risk, but a seven/one bench split does go a long way to boxing yourself into a corner.
In fact, it is from the corner that the All Blacks emerged to resurrect their RWC ambitions after a torrid few weeks before and at the start of the tournament. Much however has passed here under the 37 bridges of the Seine since they came unstuck in the RWC opener.
The improvements they've made, especially at the breakdown, have given them another gear in attack. No, his name is not Rico, but Will Jordan and he will break the RWC try-scoring record for one tournament should he dot down against the defending champions.
The Boks, however, have a history of shutting down All Black wings who come with a reputation.
Jordan's matchup with Cheslin Kolbe will be keenly observed, but perhaps more compelling and significant in the overall scheme of things is the one between scrumhalves Aaron Smith and Faf de Klerk. Expect them to bark and snap at each other's heels.
Don't expect Ardie Savea, Sam Cane and Co to disappear quietly into the night.
The tighter the margins at the Stade de France, the greater the scope for post-match fallout.
Given what has transpired for much of this week, it is perhaps a twist of irony that the match officials are all English.
Wayne Barnes may very well be the best ref in town, but he is human. If you are to take a cynical view of Barnes you'd have to ask — does his memory go back a year, or 16?
Whatever the result, it will be the final whistle for Nienaber as it is for Foster, who will make way for a break-dancing successor.
They are both desperate to waltz to the exit.
