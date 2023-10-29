×

WATCH | Delirium, tears and joy in Paris and SA as Boks win World Cup

29 October 2023
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
South Africans at Xai Xai Lounge in Melville, Johannesburg celebrate after the final whistle was blown and the Springboks won the 2023 World Cup final against the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday night.
The Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in another nail-biter in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday night, prompting delirium, tears and joy in the Stade de France and across South Africa.

Captain Siya Kolisi lifted his second World Cup trophy after doing the same in Japan four years ago. The Boks put in another superhuman effort for their third one-point victory in succession after winning by the same margin in the quarterfinal against hosts France and semifinal against England. 

They became the second team, after New Zealand, to in back to back World Cups, and stand alone with four titles, with the All Blacks second with three.

South Africans will need the public holiday promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in the stadium, to let their shot nerves recover. But they can also celebrate, party at least a few nights away, and then enjoy four more years as rugby world champions.

