Sport

Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or for best player in the world

By Reuters - 30 October 2023
Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

Argentina captain Lionel Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Norway's UEFA player of the year and treble winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City to the prestigious prize.

Inter Miami's Messi, who last won the award in 2021, played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years in Qatar last season.

