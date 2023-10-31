Asked about captaining the team in future after the Boks landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, Kolisi, who is joining French side Racing 92 from the Sharks, said what matters to him is wearing the green and gold jersey.
“I haven’t thought about it,” was his swift response.
“The most important and urgent thing has been the World Cup, but being a Springbok captain is obviously a huge thing.
“As captain, I only have a small role to play in the team — I have guys like Eben Etzebeth, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Retshegofaditswe ‘Ox’ Nché in the leadership group.
‘I haven’t thought about it’: Kolisi on retaining Bok captaincy
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Siya Kolisi has not applied his mind to whether he wants to remain Springbok captain after leading the team to successive Rugby World Cup triumphs.
The 32-year-old captained the Boks to victory in the final against England in Yokohama, Japan, in 2019, repeating the feat in Paris, France, on Saturday, when the team clinched a nerve-shredding 12-11 win over bitter rivals New Zealand.
South Africa are now the first nation to win the Rugby World Cup four times. New Zealand have three titles.
“Whoever is Springbok captain is always going to have the support and they will fit like a glove. It is all about what you do when you are there, and as long as I get to put on the Springbok jersey I am happy.”
“Nothing will change because I am still going to be up for selection. I really want to continue playing. About being captain, I really don’t know what that’s going to be.
“If I had said to you that I dreamed of being the Springbok captain, I would be lying to you.
“I am looking forward to the new journey and hopefully it will go well, but for now I am just going to enjoy being home and being double world champions.”
