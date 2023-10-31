“It was way before that and other federations can only get inspiration. That kind of leadership is required by other federations where you don’t have to deal with issues on the door of the tournament because it may affect the performance of the players.
The Springboks beat New Zealand 12-11 in the final at Stade de France and also won by single point margins in the quarterfinal against France and semifinal against England.
Springboks to get bonuses from SA Rugby, government non-committal
Springbok players are expected to smile all the way to the bank after winning the Rugby World Cup in France due to what is believed to be generous bonuses they agreed with South African Rugby.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said during the team’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday that World Rugby does not give prize money for winning the tournament but the players will get win bonuses.
Contradicting Alexander's view, several international websites have reported the champions will receive £5m (R93m).
“World Rugby does not give prize money for the trophy but we have win bonuses we planned four years in advance and they are taken care of by that. Our players receive prize money which we plan for four years in advance,” Alexander said.
The government has often given financial rewards to teams or individuals who excel on the international stage, but sports minister Zizi Kodwa was non-committal on the issue. He praised SA Rugby for arranging the players' bonuses early.
“Let’s not compare apples to bananas. You can see how structured and organised SA Rugby is. The issue of bonuses was not resolved on the eve or doorstep of the tournament.
