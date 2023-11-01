Proteas march to semis with thumping win over nemesis New Zealand

The Proteas drew a line through another unwanted World Cup streak, beating New Zealand by 190 runs and confirming their spot in the semifinals with two round-robin matches to spare.

Temba Bavuma’s men produced a proficient display in the field in defence of another enormous target of 358, knocking over half of a very good New Zealand batting line-up by the 20th over in front of nearly 32,000 people at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday night.

The win snapped a five-match World Cup winning run New Zealand had enjoyed against South Africa dating back to 1999, and came a few days after they’d also ended a seven-match losing streak to Pakistan in ICC events.

By now, it should be clear that asking South Africa to bat first is not the right option for the opposition captain, a lesson Tom Latham learnt here, just as Jos Buttler did for England in Mumbai and Sri Lanka's Dasum Shanaka did in Delhi.