×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport Editors Choice

WATCH | ‘Elizabedi’ fan meets the Springboks

By TIMESLIVE - 03 November 2023
The Springboks' 'Elizabedi' fan met some of the players on Friday.
The Springboks' 'Elizabedi' fan met some of the players on Friday.
Image: Mzwandile Stick Instagram

The young Springbok fan who went viral for his hilarious nickname for Eben Etzebeth has met some of the victorious players. 

Mzwandile Stick, the Springboks' backline coach, posted an image on his Instagram page this morning showing him posing with the youngster.

He commented: “My video of the year #ELIZABEDI 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ungambambi 🙏🙏.”

The viral video shared on the TikTok account of @Iwa_ziii shows a young fan watching the Springboks take on France in the nail-biting quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He screams “Elizabedi” in reference to Etzebeth when the number 4 scores a crucial try.

Since the video was shared, the funny nickname has stuck, even seeing Bok captain Siya Kolisi calling Etzebeth by the name.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
Braamfontein comes to a standstill as SA supporters celebrate the Springboks