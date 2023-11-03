The young Springbok fan who went viral for his hilarious nickname for Eben Etzebeth has met some of the victorious players.
Mzwandile Stick, the Springboks' backline coach, posted an image on his Instagram page this morning showing him posing with the youngster.
He commented: “My video of the year #ELIZABEDI 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ungambambi 🙏🙏.”
WATCH | ‘Elizabedi’ fan meets the Springboks
Image: Mzwandile Stick Instagram
The viral video shared on the TikTok account of @Iwa_ziii shows a young fan watching the Springboks take on France in the nail-biting quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He screams “Elizabedi” in reference to Etzebeth when the number 4 scores a crucial try.
Since the video was shared, the funny nickname has stuck, even seeing Bok captain Siya Kolisi calling Etzebeth by the name.
