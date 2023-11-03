The second day of the Rugby World Cup tour in Cape Town included a priceless moment when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi placed the item in the South African Rugby (Saru) cup cabinet alongside three other cups won by the country.
The tour, which gives local supporters a chance to see the cup and celebrate with the players, started in Gauteng on Thursday.
Capetonians had their chance on Friday before the celebrations move to Durban on Saturday and conclude in East London on Sunday.
In the same way fans turned out in huge numbers in Pretoria and Joburg on Thursday, thousands celebrated the historic moment with the four-times world champions in Cape Town on Friday.
WATCH | Siya Kolisi places the 2023 Rugby World Cup alongside the 1995, 2007 and 2019 trophies
Sports Reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The second day of the Rugby World Cup tour in Cape Town included a priceless moment when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi placed the item in the South African Rugby (Saru) cup cabinet alongside three other cups won by the country.
The tour, which gives local supporters a chance to see the cup and celebrate with the players, started in Gauteng on Thursday.
Capetonians had their chance on Friday before the celebrations move to Durban on Saturday and conclude in East London on Sunday.
In the same way fans turned out in huge numbers in Pretoria and Joburg on Thursday, thousands celebrated the historic moment with the four-times world champions in Cape Town on Friday.
By defeating arch-rivals New Zealand in the final in France last weekend, the Boks became the first side to win four Rugby World Cup titles.
The Boks won the tournament in 1995 at home while their second cup came in 2007 in France and the third in 2019 in Japan.
Kolisi, who also delivered the 2019 cup at Saru’s office, placed the 2023 cup next to the other three trophies.
Here are some of the fan celebrations with the team from social media.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos