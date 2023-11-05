Izekor was in possession a few metres from the Lions’ try-line but failed to pass the ball to a couple of his teammates who were in a better position to score and tried to take on a few defenders and failed.
The hosts continued to dominate in the second half and the Lions cracked under pressure and conceded a few penalties, one of which was converted by Jacob Umaga after 15 minutes into the half.
However, the introduction of players such as Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie, Willem Alberts, Morne van den Berg seem to give the Lions a bit of energy in their attack.
They were able to get over the gainline more and their hard work paid off when Ntlabakanye scored their first and only try on 62 minutes and Sanele Nohamba’s kick for extras levelled the score at 10-10.
However, Benetton’s strong push in the final 10 minutes saw them score another try through Padovani
The Lions pushed the game to 84 minutes to search for a try that would see them end their losing streak.
Benetton (7) 15 Tries: Malakai Fekitoa, Edoardo Padovani Conversion: Tomas Albornoz Penalty: Jacob Umaga
Lions (3) 10 Try: Asenathi Ntlabakanye Conversion: Sanele Nohamba Penalty: Jordan Hendrikse
Lions suffer third successive URC defeat at Benetton despite big push in final half
Sports Reporter
Image: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images
A late strong push from the Lions was not good enough to help the Joburg franchise avoid defeat to Benetton in a lackadaisical United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Italy on Sunday.
Benetton beat the Lions 15-10 to remain unbeaten after three rounds into the new URC season.
Before the Lions game, the Italians had beaten Cardiff and drew with defending champions Munster.
Their game against the Lions was a dull affair with a few good moments, especially in the last minutes when the visitors did everything to get something from the clash.
There were three tries in the match, with Malakai Fekitoa and Edoardo Padovani scoring for the hosts.
Replacement prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye scored the only try for the Lions, who remain winless after three games.
The opening half performance was sloppy from both sides, producing just a single try scored by centre Fekitoa after four minutes of play.
Benetton’s flyhalf Tomás Albornoz added the extras to give the hosts the 7-0 early lead in Treviso.
The only response, in terms of points scoring, the Lions could make in the first stanza, was a penalty by Jordan Hendrikse on 17 minutes.
Other than that, the visitors failed to put together a convincing performance that could have led to them getting more points.
Their play was riddled with errors and didn’t give any hope of them having a decent game.
Benetton created a few scoring opportunities, but the hosts lacked the killer touch inside the opponent’s 22.
The Italians could have scored at least two tries if it wasn’t for some reckless play from their blindside flank, Alessandro Izekor, who robbed his side of a chance to increase their lead five minutes before the halftime break.
Sharks coach Plumtree warns against unrealistic expectations as Aphiwe Dyantyi makes comeback
Izekor was in possession a few metres from the Lions’ try-line but failed to pass the ball to a couple of his teammates who were in a better position to score and tried to take on a few defenders and failed.
The hosts continued to dominate in the second half and the Lions cracked under pressure and conceded a few penalties, one of which was converted by Jacob Umaga after 15 minutes into the half.
However, the introduction of players such as Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie, Willem Alberts, Morne van den Berg seem to give the Lions a bit of energy in their attack.
They were able to get over the gainline more and their hard work paid off when Ntlabakanye scored their first and only try on 62 minutes and Sanele Nohamba’s kick for extras levelled the score at 10-10.
However, Benetton’s strong push in the final 10 minutes saw them score another try through Padovani
The Lions pushed the game to 84 minutes to search for a try that would see them end their losing streak.
Benetton (7) 15 Tries: Malakai Fekitoa, Edoardo Padovani Conversion: Tomas Albornoz Penalty: Jacob Umaga
Lions (3) 10 Try: Asenathi Ntlabakanye Conversion: Sanele Nohamba Penalty: Jordan Hendrikse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos