Pirates return to winning ways in the league with victory over Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates ended their winless streak in the DStv Premiership when they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s crunch Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

Right-back Thabiso Monyane scored the winner for Bucs in the 79th minute, tapping home after he was left unmarked following a quick counter by Jose Riveiro’s side.

Pirates started this encounter winless in four matches in which they had collected just two points out of a possible 12.

Riveiro’s team had come to the match desperate for a win after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout by Richards Bay in Durban at the weekend.

The win, the third in nine league matches, still leaves Pirates in the bottom half of the table and 12 points behind Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who look to win the league title for a seventh successive season after winning all their first eight league matches this season.

Pirates had a chance to take the lead in the in the 11th minute but midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi shot wide after Sekhukhune had failed to clear.