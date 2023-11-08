Hendrikse primed by Boks’ number nine gang at World Cup
Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse believes the positive influence and advice shared with him by experienced scrumhalves Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach, together with Grant Williams, was of great value in his debut Rugby World Cup in France...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.