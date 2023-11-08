×

Sport

WATCH: Bok World Cup winning stars Pollard and Wiese have recovered from babalaas, back at work in England

08 November 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Bok World Cup stars Handre Pollard (pictured) and Jasper Wiese have returned to their club Leicester Tigers in England.
Bok World Cup stars Handre Pollard (pictured) and Jasper Wiese have returned to their club Leicester Tigers in England.
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Springbok World Cup winning stars Handré Pollard and Jasper Wiese appear to have shrugged off babalaas from the long and wild trophy tour celebrations. 

Their club Leicester Tigers in England has released a video of the duo working on the training field though it remains to be seen if they will be deemed fit to play in the next Premiership match against Harlequins on Saturday. 

Pollard and Wiese were part of the boozy Springboks trophy tour celebrations in Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban and East London where they were showered with adulation by appreciative South Africans last week.

Most South African players crowned champions after beating New Zealand in France are only likely to be back at their franchises by the end of the month and in some cases in December. 

Franchises have been informed World Cup players will be given an enforced three-week rest.

TimesLIVE 

