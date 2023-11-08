'We won't over analyse on bad performance,' says Proteas bowling coach Eric Simons

Having removed themselves geographically and emotionally from the outcome in Kolkata, the Proteas believe more good than bad emerged from their record defeat to India last weekend.

“We came away from that game with questions to be answered, discussions to be had and [India] probably had very few. They haven’t really questioned the way they have gone about the game and what they have and have not done,” said Proteas bowling coach Eric Simons.

What he and the bowlers have done in the last couple of days is reflect and analyse collectively and individually.

One bowler who certainly had a humbling experience at Eden Gardens was Marco Jansen who conceded 94 runs in 9.4 overs.

Before facing the Indians, he had been a pillar of strength for Temba Bavuma’s team, besides being the second highest wicket taker, he was also the most successful bowler in the first power play, taking 12 wickets in that period.

Jansen, still only 23, knows where he slipped up.

“The sense I got from him was that he went away from concentrating on himself to concentrating on the opposition, which happens in pressure moments, when you are up against the quality of batter we were playing against,” said Simons.