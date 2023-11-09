WATCH | Siya Kolisi welcomed warmly at his new French club Racing 92

The side’s head coach Stuart Lancaster said they are delighted to welcome the player and the man of Kolisi’s sporting and human qualities.

“As a coach, I want to challenge him, and I think he can still learn a lot. As a man, he's a role model for everyone, with amazing ethics and values.”

Kolisi is also excited to begin continuing with his illustrious career at Racing and playing in the Top 14.

“It’s been an honour for me to be here, I’ve really enjoyed the first couple of days. The boys have been very welcoming, and all the staff around here has been really good,” Kolisi said.