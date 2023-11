WATCH | Siya Kolisi welcomed warmly at his new French club Racing 92

The sideโ€™s head coach Stuart Lancaster said they are delighted to welcome the player and the man of Kolisiโ€™s sporting and human qualities.

โ€œAs a coach, I want to challenge him, and I think he can still learn a lot. As a man, he's a role model for everyone, with amazing ethics and values.โ€

Kolisi is also excited to begin continuing with his illustrious career at Racing and playing in the Top 14.

โ€œItโ€™s been an honour for me to be here, Iโ€™ve really enjoyed the first couple of days. The boys have been very welcoming, and all the staff around here has been really good,โ€ Kolisi said.