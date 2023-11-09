WATCH | Siya Kolisi welcomed warmly at his new French club Racing 92
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has been warmly received at his new French club, Racing 92.
Kolisi, who left the Sharks, began his new life in France where he made history with the Boks a fortnight ago by leading them to a successful Rugby World Cup title defence in Paris, the first Bok skipper to achieve the feat.
Racing shared videos of Kolisi being welcomed by club’s officials, coaches and his teammates.
Welcome Home @SiyaKolisi 💙#RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/b1mcpCUh1j— Racing 92 (@racing92) November 9, 2023
The side’s head coach Stuart Lancaster said they are delighted to welcome the player and the man of Kolisi’s sporting and human qualities.
“As a coach, I want to challenge him, and I think he can still learn a lot. As a man, he's a role model for everyone, with amazing ethics and values.”
Kolisi is also excited to begin continuing with his illustrious career at Racing and playing in the Top 14.
“It’s been an honour for me to be here, I’ve really enjoyed the first couple of days. The boys have been very welcoming, and all the staff around here has been really good,” Kolisi said.
Premiers pas en Ciel et Blanc @SiyaKolisi— Racing 92 (@racing92) November 9, 2023
𝘍𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘙𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘮𝘢𝘯 #RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/Ab96kr53k6