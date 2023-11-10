Pitso Mosimane's contract with United Arab Emirates Pro League club Al-Wahda has been terminated after four months, the club reported on Friday.
Dutch coach Arno Buitenweg will take over from the most successful South African coach.
“Al-Wahda terminates its contract with Pitso Mosimane by mutual consent. The management of Al-Wahda FC decided to appoint Mr Arno Buitenweg as the coach of the first team during the coming period, wishing him success,” Al-Wadha said in a statement.
Mosimane had been successful with Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly before joining Al-Wahda. Mosimane's departure comes as a surprise because the club is in the top half of the Pro-League table after winning four of their seven games this season.
Mosimane was reported to be ill about a week ago but had been back at work before parting ways with Al-Wahda.
There's been speculation Mosimane will be joining Ahly's Cairo rivals Zamalek but others are linking him with a vacant job at Kaizer Chiefs where Cavin Johnson, who he worked with as his assistant at Ahly, is the acting interim coach.
This is a developing story.
Mosimane parts ways with Al-Wahda after four months
