SA end round robin phase of World Cup with win against Afghanistan

Such was the limp as he left the field, that he must be a doubt for Thursday’s semifinal in Kolkata.
The rest of the run chase was another poorly managed affair, a bit like the effort against the Netherlands when they lost and Pakistan, when they squeaked over the line.
The 245 set by Afghanistan was a modest target and while the pitch aided the set of spinners at Hashmatullah Shahidi’s disposal, South Africa should not have allowed so much tension to be created.
Besides Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (41) and Heinrich Klaasen (10) were dismissed playing attacking strokes.
Rassie van der Dussen dug in his heels, and his team were grateful he did so. In addition to looking after his own performance he had to help marshal a very nervous Andile Phehlukwayo as Afghanistan built pressure late. Phehlukwayo eventually smashed a few boundaries, to finish off the match, while Van der Dussen ended on 76 not out as South Africa eventually reached the target with 15 balls to spare.
The narrative about South Africa's ability to chase will undoubtedly loom large ahead of the semifinal though it should be noted that Australia’s chasing record is not good either. Since the last World Cup, they have won 14 and lost 13 times when batting second.
Clearly the toss will be important at Eden Gardens.
If South Africa hope to return to this vainglorious concrete edifice in a little over a week’s time, they will have to produce a performance of greater quality and certainly intensity than they managed here on Friday night.
That the fielding lacked accuracy, the batting was passive and the bowling for large parts was absent of purpose is understandable given that this was a match of no consequence. The Proteas know they are in the semifinals, they know who they will face and where.
So a lax outing could be afforded.
This is a venue, named in honour of the current prime minister, that isn’t meant to host South Africa vs Afghanistan. Its 132,000 capacity (so the publicity books claim) is meant as a celebration of India and in particular the man whose name is attached to the venue.
He looms large in the vast marble-panelled welcoming area, under which hang much smaller photos of India’s famous cricketers. There is a very strong chance he’ll be here should the host nation make it to the final, no doubt, keen for each to soak up the nationalistic fervour.
If South Africa wants to earn a chance to spoil that party, they have to go through Australia, and all of the historic pain that involves.
The Australians won’t be worried by anything they saw here.
Their interest may have been piqued by Temba Bavuma hobbling singles during a torturous 27-ball stay at the crease, in which he scored 23. Why Bavuma chose to bat with an injury less than a week before a semifinal, only he and the medical staff will know.
He first went off the field after just nine balls of the match, returned a few overs later, but it was noticeable how much he couldn’t sprint after the ball. The Proteas team management offered nothing more than it was a hamstring strain.
It is likely he decided to complete the Afghanistan innings in the field so that he wouldn’t be prohibited from starting the South African one. However his usual explosive speed between the wickets was absent as he and opening partner Quinton de Kock chose to stroll for singles even when twos were available.
Bavuma grew noticeably more uncomfortable the longer his innings lasted, and both of the boundaries he struck were uncontrolled strokes. The manner of his dismissal suggested a player who had grown weary of the discomfort. He missed trying to pull a long hop and the next ball swung wildly and was caught on the deep backward square leg boundary.
