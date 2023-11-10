“And all of a sudden, the coach says I need you to play as a number nine and the orientation is his back towards the goal. For a player of his magnitude and stature with the profile of a leader who has showed humility to accept to play in a different position and do different things shows you the character.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says criticism of Themba Zwane is unfair
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has come out in defence of talismanic midfielder Themba Zwane who has come under criticism from a certain section of the team's fans.
Zwane has featured in 14 matches in all competitions this season and is expected to play a huge role when they take on Wydad Casablanca in the African Football league (AFL) second leg final at Loftus.
Speaking ahead of the hugely anticipated AFL clash on Sunday, Mokwena said criticism of Zwane is undue because he has been “fantastic” during the past few years.
“I think Themba Zwane has come under a lot of undue criticism for the performances and in my opinion I think he has been fantastic,” said Mokwena.
“I am asking a 34-year-old to play in a different orientation. Imagine he has played as a number ten for the last 15 years where his orientation of the pitch is towards goal.
“And all of a sudden, the coach says I need you to play as a number nine and the orientation is his back towards the goal. For a player of his magnitude and stature with the profile of a leader who has showed humility to accept to play in a different position and do different things shows you the character.
“Now you probably understand why over the past 12, 13 or maybe 14 years, he‘s been one of the best players in South African football because of his human qualities.
“I think he has been amazing, he has run his legs off, he’s helped with certain defensive organisation schemes that we set up. He’s helped with certain movements and also to try to create space and situations so that we can develop chances.”
Mokwena said Zwane has managed to acclimatise to a new role because of his intelligence.
“Of course it is not his position and he is not a specialist in that area but because he is intelligent enough, he can navigate and find himself in any situation. I have nothing but the utmost respect for ‘Mshishi’.
Mokwena said apart from being a good player, Zwane is a good human being.
“Not only is he a demonstration that you have to be a top human being to be a top footballer but he is also demonstrating that you don’t have to be loud and aggressive to be a leader.
“You can lead through practically demonstrating by performances, effort and by being a positive influence to your age group and the younger ones. You must see how he interacts with Siyabonga Mabena and Thepelo Maseko.
“A lot of people last season said I had influence in making Cassius Mailula improve, but Mshishi helped Cassius improve more than I did. Mshishi has helped Peter Shalulile to improve more that I had.
“He is an amazing human being and I really think that some of the criticism has been unfair but that’s football and everybody is entitled to his opinion and this is just my opinion.”
