Rugby legend Mtya calls for more investment to develop game in Eastern Cape
Border Rugby legend Thobile Mtya said it would be disappointing if the department of sport turned a blind eye after seeing thousands of children chasing the Springbok bus on their trophy tour and not invest more resources into the sport. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.