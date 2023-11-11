×

Sport

Rugby legend Mtya calls for more investment to develop game in Eastern Cape

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 11 November 2023

Border Rugby legend Thobile Mtya said it would be disappointing if the department of sport turned a blind eye after seeing thousands of children chasing the Springbok bus on their trophy tour and not invest more resources into the sport. ..

