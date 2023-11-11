It was third time lucky for Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro.
Riveiro finally registered his first Soweto derby win in the league as the Buccaneers narrowly beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their lukewarm DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
With this crucial win, Pirates have registered their second win on the spin after another narrow victory over Sekhukhune United midweek and they have moved to seventh spot on the standings.
Pirates have also halted Chiefs’ Soweto derby league dominance of five successive wins.
For Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson, it was not the ideal way to celebrate his 65th birthday as he lost his first derby leaving Amakhosi in eighth spot but under pressure from Chippa United, Stellenbosch, AmaZulu and TS Galaxy.
Johnson made two changes to the team that beat Cape Town City 3-2 with Zitha Kwinika and Sibongiseni Mthethwa replacing Reeve Frosler and Mduduzi Shabalala.
Johnson went for experience between the poles with veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and he also showed faith in midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and striker Ranga Chavaviro.
Third time lucky for Riveiro as Pirates claim derby bragging rights with win over Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Riveiro also tinkered with his team as Tapelo Xoki replaced Nkosinathi Sibisi in defence, Miguel Timm was the new man in the midfield for Phillip Ndlondlo and Kermit Erasmus replaced Karim Kimvuidi.
Elsewhere, Riveiro stuck with a largely consistent line-up that included goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, Tapelo Xoki, Patrick Maswanganyi, Miguel Timm, Thembinkosi Lorch and Evidence Makgopa.
Riveiro’s plans were disrupted early in the game when defender Thabiso Monyane was forced to leave the field after only seven minutes with injury and was replaced by Bandile Shandu.
There were further disruptions when striker Kermit Erasmus was unable to continue due to injury and was replaced by highly promising teenager Relebohile Mofokeng who made a good contribution.
The early changes did not have a negative impact on Pirates as they opened the scoring after the 20th minute when Makgopa tapped home a cross from Shandu who was allowed space in the box to compose himself.
Chiefs came closest to scoring after 65 minutes when Castillo’s close-range header rebounded off the upright with Buthelezi beaten after he connected with a cross from Edmilson Dove.
To try to close out the match, Riveiro introduced fresh legs in the form of Ndlondlo, Sibisi and Vincent Pule for Timm, Xoki and goal scorer Makgopa after 70th minutes.
Pirates managed to put Chiefs on the back foot and they nearly sealed the game after 78 minutes when Maswanganyi’s well-taken shot went straight to Khune.
Pirates enjoyed momentum in the closing stages to earn this crucial victory which they will hope is the beginning of a consistent run as they are nine points behind Mamelodi Sundowns who have played two games less.
