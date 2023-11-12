“It's a hard task to ask nowadays because when I’m finished now, you see all these phones in front of me, they will be on my desk, and I will be looking at mine. How many Instagram users have left me, and how many people sent me DMs?
Coaching Kaizer Chiefs is ‘very easy’, says Cavin Johnson
Sports Reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has dismissed the notion that not anyone can coach Amakhosi or that it is difficult.
Johnson believes it’s about the personnel at Chiefs having a deep understanding of the Soweto giants and everything they stand for.
The experienced coach was speaking after his side’s 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The former SuperSport United and Platinum Stars boss has overseen three games at Chiefs, losing two and winning the other.
Asked how he is finding the pressure of leading the club that has millions of demanding supporters, Johnson admitted Amakhosi are a huge brand and the high expectations from a fan base impatient after eight seasons without silverware does bring challenges.
“That's [coaching Chiefs] something that I've found very easy,” Johnson said.
“Yes, the fans [too]. I think it's about the pressure that comes from this team [being] so big, and they have so many fans, and there’s so many of them we need to please. And people think it’s difficult to coach this team — no, it’s not.
“It’s about the cloth that runs through this team that we need to respect. And sometimes we don’t respect that.
“I think the pressure that comes is because this team is so big, and they have so many fans and there's so many of them to please, people think it’s difficult to coach this team. No, it’s not,” Johnson said.
“It’s about the cloth that runs through this team that we need to respect. And sometimes we don’t respect that.
“I think it’s about going into Kaizer Chiefs, understanding who Kaizer [Motaung senior, Chiefs' owner and chair] is, who Kaizer Chiefs are and making sure that the personnel that’s within the team know what this brand is all about.
