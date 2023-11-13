“We have been asked whether we will change the style of play. It’s very difficult because this club has a certain identity, and we have to try by all means to always play well,” he said.
Fifa boss Infantino praised Sundowns’ ‘magnificent football’, says Mokwena
Sports Reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns received high praise from Fifa president Gianni Infantino after their historic inaugural African Football League (AFL) victory in the final against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday, said Brazilians coach Rulani Mokwena.
Sundowns defeated the Moroccans giants 2-0 in the second leg of the final for a 3-2 aggregate victory to lift the trophy at a packed Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.
Goals from Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba in each half delivered the trophy for Mokwena's side, who displayed sparkling football, dispatching Angola's Petro Atletico in the quarterfinals, Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the semis and Moroccan hoodoo team Wydad in the final.
The mega-wealthy AFL is a Fifa and Confederation of African Football (Caf)-sanctioned tournament, and the brainchild of Infantino and Caf president Patrice Motsepe, who is also Downs' owner. Motsepe, who attended at Loftus with Infantino, has stepped aside as the Brazilians' president during his Caf term as son and club chair Tlhopie Motsepe runs the Pretoria giants.
The Fifa president also attended the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, which was won 1-0 by the latter, at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
After the match Mokwena said Infantino expressed high praise for Sundowns and the style of football they displayed to get the better of a crack North African outfit.
“As I walked onto the stage, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Caf president and our former club president, congratulated me. As I walked to the Fifa president, Mr Infantino, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Your team plays magnificent football',” Mokwena said.
Mokwena praised his players — including forwards Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro, who played a crucial role in the second leg after making a return from injury — for their discipline in dismantling a rigid Wydad.
“As I always say, the game of football belongs to the players but heavy is the head that carries the crown.
“I think sometimes we all forget that by nature football is a low scoring game, but you see how much of a difference e Shalulile and a half-fit Ribeiro make to this team.
“For this team to do what they have done [reaching the final] without a recognised striker, the sacrifices from all these players. I think [Sphelele] Mkhulise has played as a false nine, Themba Zwane as a false nine and Tebogo Mokoena played slightly higher up in Morocco.”
Since taking the reins at Sundowns just over year ago, Mokwena has - as has been a career trademark for the 36-year-old coach - drawn heavily from global influences including the tactics of some of the best sides in the world, such as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
“We have been asked whether we will change the style of play. It’s very difficult because this club has a certain identity, and we have to try by all means to always play well,” he said.
“We are not always going to win every game 4-0, 5-0 or 6-0 because the reality is football is by nature a low-scoring game.
“In cup finals you seldom see one team dominate the other. But we went to Casablanca, the data suggests we were the more dominant side in terms of possession, the passes, the shots.”
Sundowns' AFL final victory was set up by coming away with a single goal defeat in Morocco on November 5, and also scoring an all-important away goal. They could have won 1-0 at Loftus on Sunday and progressed on the away goals rule.
Playing with that knowledge reduced the pressure to score, and Downs could patiently plug away at Wydad's notoriously tough defence, ultimately adding a second safety goal.
