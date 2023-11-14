Big mountain to climb for Iinyathi to win four-day series campaign
Though it may seem like a big mountain to climb for the Eastern Cape Iinyathi to win the CSA Division 2 four-day series campaign after their two opening defeats, batter Marco Marais believes they are capable of turning things around in their four remaining games. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.