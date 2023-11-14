Why Aphelele Teto stayed on in Scotland
Scenery Park-born player turned down short-term PSL loans while waiting for work permit
While waiting for his British work permit which he is likely to receive in January, Scenery Park-born midfielder Aphelele Teto is priming himself training with the Livingston FC first team and getting game time with the reserves...
