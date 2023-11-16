The Eastern Cape Iinyathi ended the first day of their CSA Four-Day Series level at the close of play against the Mpumalanga Rhinos in their first innings at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday, with the visitors on 331/7 at stumps.
DispatchLIVE
Iinyathi, Rhinos even on day one at Buffalo Park
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi ended the first day of their CSA Four-Day Series level at the close of play against the Mpumalanga Rhinos in their first innings at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday, with the visitors on 331/7 at stumps.
The Rhinos looked to be taking control of the game just after tea as middle-order batters Muhammed Mayet and Martin Dlamini grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.
However, their dismissal halfway through the day’s final session dropped the Rhinos’ tempo and the run rate meant it was an even day in the end.
Before falling to part-time bowler Jerry Nqolo, Mayet looked poised for his century, but he was caught at backward point by Jerome Bossr for a wonderful 96 off 230 balls (14x4), while Dlamini went out on 47 runs as he was dismissed off the bowling of Joshua Dodd.
Gareth Dukes, on 46 off 34, will resume play on Friday morning with Gregory Mahlokwana.
In the post-lunch session, the Rhinos scored a mammoth 110 runs, consolidating their position and heading to tea on 187/4 after 61 overs.
Though that was the case, one would argue the session belonged to left-arm spinner Jade de Klerk.
He picked up two important wickets and broke a dangerous 49-run partnership between Mayet and Mohamed Cook.
Cook (23) edged a length ball and was caught brilliantly by wicketkeeper Mncedisi Malika.
Benjamin van Niekerk (29) was the second wicket of the session when he was bowled by De Klerk, leaving Mayet, who had brought up a solid half century during the session, and Dlamini at the crease.
At the start of play, Iinyathi captain Jason Niemand won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Iinyathi made three changes, with Forbes Keeran, Dodd and Dyllan Matthews coming in for Nonelela Yikha, Lihle Sizani and Siphesihle Madlongolwana, who all featured in their last game against Limpopo Impalas.
The decision seemed to be the correct one as their opening bowlers, Van Zyl and Fojela, got them off to an unblemished start, hitting good length and troubling the Rhinos’ top order in the morning session.
Van Zyl continued with his terrific form, clean-bowling Jurie Snyman for six runs with just five overs into the day.
Synman was followed by fellow opener Alexander Kok to the dugout.
Kok scored 20 off 54 balls before he was caught behind by Malika off the bowling of Fojela.
Mayet and Cook took the Rhinos to lunch without further trouble at 74/2 after 29 overs.
Day two resumes at 10am on Friday. Entry to Buffalo Park is free.
DispatchLIVE
