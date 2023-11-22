Springbok-inspired para-surfer beats odds to claim bronze at world champs
Not even wave interference and back pain issues could stop East London para-surfer Jean-Paul Veaudry from winning a bronze medal at the 2023 International Surfing Association (ISA) World Para-Surfing Championship in Huntington Beach, California. ..
